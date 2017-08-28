The Illinois House is expected to vote Monday morning on an "historic" school funding reform deal that could mean big changes for education funding throughout the state, but there could be a catch. Lisa Chavarria reports.

The issue that could hold up the bill is a debate over a proposal to provide state aid to students who attend private schools.

Cardinal Blase Cupich has long advocated for the proposal, but the Chicago Teachers Union called it a "voucher scheme to help the wealthy."

The CTU has been a major critic of the plan that could provide up to $75 million for scholarship tax credits. Lawmakers say those credits would go to families of low- and middle-income private school students.

On the other hand, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the bill gives Chicago Public School what they wanted and more. The deal is said to include state relief to help with teacher pensions.

Democratic leaders, House Speaker Mike Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton, met once more with their Republican counterparts, House Minority Leader Jim Durkin and Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday, the leaders announced that they had reached a tentative agreement on education funding reform, though in the days since, some lawmakers have said they're anxious that that compromise may be in trouble.

Republican leaders Jim Durkin and Jim Brady are optimistic that the bill will pass, even with opposition.

Some progressive Democrats have positioned themselves against the program as well, while Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has also voiced his own criticisms of the deal as a whole.

Rauner told business leaders in southern Illinois Friday that lawmakers were "on the verge of what is largely good education funding reform," but again blamed Madigan for inserting "a bunch of bad things in it," like funding for Chicago Public Schools that the governor said "shouldn't go to Chicago."

"It’s not fair but it’s going to end up being a compromise," Rauner said. "It’s not where we’d like it to be and what I’ll try to do is fix the problems with it in subsequent legislation."

Specifics of the deal – hammered out through a series of closed-door meetings like the one on Sunday – have not yet been made public. Legislators were briefed on its broad details Friday, though the legislation has not been formally introduced.

The House is expected to vote on the plan Monday, followed by a vote on Tuesday in the Senate - which already overrode Rauner's amendatory veto, but would need to approve any further changes to the bill.

The leaders will return to Madigan's office on Monday morning at 9 a.m. to further discuss the bill.