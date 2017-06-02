Heightened Security Planned For U2 Concerts at Soldier Field

The stage is set for the first major summertime concert in Chicago this weekend--following the Manchester bombing 2 weeks ago. Michelle Relerford reports.

More than 50,000 people will fill Soldier Field for U2 concerts Saturday and Sunday night and security will be heightened, authorities say.

"You will see an increased presence out there at our CTA stations," said Rich Guidice of the Office of Emergency Management. "After the event nobody is going to be released until the incident commander gives the all clear at the end of the night."

Officials with OEMC say the increased police presence will be clearly visible with more uniformed officers in place and entry safety procedures will be enhanced.

"We're very confident we have a good plan in place," Guidice said.

The OEMC has an operations center with an extensive camera and communications systems. "We're constantly keeping everyone in the loop of what's going on," Guidice said.

Residents are urged to call 911 or notify on site security of suspicious activity.







