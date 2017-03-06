Funeral Services be Held Monday for Illinois Tornado Victim

A funeral will be held Monday for one of the men killed when a tornado struck the town of Ottawa, Illinois last week.

David Johnson was 31 years old when he died Wednesday in the hospital, a day after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the LaSalle County city.

Services begin at 10 a.m. at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home at 1009 E Bluff St. in Marseilles. A visitation for Johnson will be held Sunday at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m.

Johnson was outside with his husband, Toby Johnson, when the storm hit and an uprooted tree landed on them. Toby Johnson father, Wayne Tuntland, was also with the couple at the time and was killed immediately.

Funeral services for 76-year-old Tuntland, a U.S. Navy veteran, will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Tuntland is survived by his wife, Sandra, as well as his two sons and daughter.

Toby Johnson told NBC 5 he lost the two most important men in his life when his husband and father were crushed by the tree during the severe storms.

“We were walking over to my mom’s house to go down into the basement and we were half way across the driveway when the tree came through,” he said.

Johnson said his husband pushed him out of the way, taking the brunt of the force from the tree as they rushed for safety.

“I tried to help him,” a grief-stricken Johnson said. “I ran out out to the street and I was asking for someone to call 911 and I went back and I threw myself over him so he wouldn't get wet. I was trying to get the branches off and I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t save him."