Firefighters were responding to an extra-alarm fire at a storefront in the popular Logan Square neighborhood Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 8 a.m. at 2943 N. Milwaukee Ave. on the city's Northwest Side, according to fire officials.

While it remains unclear which building the fire broke out in, the address listed belongs to Los Dos Leones Restaurant and Bar, which sits next to a Famsa furniture store.

NBC Sky 5 footage showed heavy, dark smoke pouring out of the building and throughout the area.

Milwaukee Avenue was blocked from Belmont to Diversey.

Further details weren't immediately known.