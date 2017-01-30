Former Chicago police Supt. Garry McCarthy was one of three people subpoenaed late Tuesday in the divorce case between former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. and former Chicago alderman Sandi Jackson. Ash-har Quraishi reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017)

Former alderman Sandi Jackson is accusing her estranged husband Jesse Jackson Jr. of harassment, declaring that the former congressman has engaged “in an unlawful and far-ranging fishing expedition for information.”

The court filing is the latest salvo in the couple’s increasingly bitter divorce battle. Last week, former congressman Jackson filed a series of subpoenas, seeking depositions, documents, and photos from former police superintendent Garry McCarthy and two others.

“The subpoenas were filed in the public court file and immediately posted in online news articles,” Sandi Jackson’s attorney said. “The issuance and filing in the public record of unwarranted subpoenas full of unsupported innuendo can serve no constructive purpose to the parties, or their children.”