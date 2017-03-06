For Darvece Monson, her life-saving kidney transplant was a bittersweet gift she will never forget.

It has only been a couple of weeks since Monson received her transplant and everything is going well, but Monson knows that her life was saved by a senseless tragedy in Chicago that left an 11-year-old girl killed.

“Knowing that my donor was a victim of senseless violence and she saved 11 lives, the scale has been reached,” Monson said Monday.

In February, 11-year-old Takiya Holmes was shot in the city, one of three child shooting victims in a matter of days. Holmes died days after her shooting, but she managed to save the lives of nearly a dozen others, including her own relative – Monson, who had been waiting for a kidney transplant since finding out she had stage five renal failure two years ago.

“Everything changed immediately,” Monson said. “It was a perfect match. I am still just shocked.”

A little less than a year before her transplant, Monson started the More Than Your Kidneys foundation, which helps those dealing with kidney disease.

With the beautiful gift from a cherished 11-year-old girl, Monson said she will not only fight for those dealing with kidney disease, but also much more.

“I’ve always been campaigning strong for various causes and not because they directly affect me but because they affect us all indirectly,” she said. “And I am never going to stop with that.”