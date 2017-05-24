A woman is dead and a man wounded after they had been shot and police found them in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the northwest suburbs late Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired found the vehicle about 11:50 a.m. in the 9500 block of Lawrence Avenue in Schiller Park. Police said a 53-year-old woman was dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital.

Schiller Park police officers conducted an “extensive search of the area” before determining there was no immediate danger to residents, police said.

Police in Schiller Park were working with the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force in order to track down leads in the case, police said.

No other details were immediately available.