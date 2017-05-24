Dead Woman, Injured Man Found Shot in Crashed Car in Northwest Suburbs: Police | NBC Chicago
Dead Woman, Injured Man Found Shot in Crashed Car in Northwest Suburbs: Police

By Richard Ray

    A woman is dead and a man wounded after they had been shot and police found them in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree in the northwest suburbs late Wednesday morning, police said.

    (Published 16 minutes ago)

    Officers responding to a call of shots fired found the vehicle about 11:50 a.m. in the 9500 block of Lawrence Avenue in Schiller Park. Police said a 53-year-old woman was dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital.

    Schiller Park police officers conducted an “extensive search of the area” before determining there was no immediate danger to residents, police said.

    Police in Schiller Park were working with the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force in order to track down leads in the case, police said.

    No other details were immediately available.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

