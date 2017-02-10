Cubs' Projected Win Total Best in Baseball

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox are franchises at opposite ends of the baseball spectrum, and according to new win totals released Friday, gamblers are certainly more bullish on the Cubs’ chances of success in 2017.

The casino that released the odds, the Atlantis sportsbook in Reno, NV, set the Cubs’ over-under on 2017 wins at 95.5, the highest of any team in baseball. The Cubs, who won 103 games last season, are considered by most experts to be the frontrunner for the National League Central title this season, and apparently the casino shares that enthusiasm.

As for the White Sox, things are not looking so good for them. Their over-under was set at 73.5 wins by the casino, one of the lowest totals in the big leagues. Only the Philadelphia Phillies (72.5) and the Atlanta Braves (71.5) were given a lower win total to achieve this season, and in a rebuilding year, it seems fair to think that the White Sox will struggle.

The Cleveland Indians, whom the Cubs beat in the 2016 World Series, are currently second on the list at 92.5 wins, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers (91.5), Boston Red Sox (90.5) and the New York Mets (89.5).