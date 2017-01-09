Cubs Announce New Dates on World Series Trophy Tour

The Chicago Cubs’ World Series championship trophy is making its way around the area as the team continues to celebrate their title, and the team has added more dates to the tour schedule.

The trophy will be in Chicago over the weekend as the team holds its annual Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand Hotel. Fans will be able to take photos with the trophy throughout the event, and there will undoubtedly be long lines as the team’s biggest fan convention yet takes place.

For fans in Illinois, a new date has been added to the list, as the Commissioner’s Trophy will be in Springfield, Illinois on Wed, Mar. 8. The venue and time have yet to be determined, but after a lengthy sojourn through Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan, and Arizona, the trophy will be back in the Land of Lincoln.

Here is the full list of announced dates:

Jan. 13-15: Cubs Convention, Chicago

Jan. 21: South Bend, IN – South Bend Cubs’ Performance Center

Jan. 21: South Bend, IN – Notre Dame Basketball Purcell Pavilion

Feb. 10: Lincoln, NE – TBD

Feb. 10: Omaha, NE – TBD

Feb. 11: Council Bluffs, IA – TBD

Feb. 20: St. Joseph, MI – TBD

Feb. 20: Kalamazoo, MI – TBD

Feb. 22: Mesa, AZ – Cactus League Lunch

Feb. 25: Mesa, AZ – Sloan Park (Cubs spring training opener)

Mar. 8: Springfield, IL – TBD

Apr. 10: Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field (Cubs home opener)

Apr. 19: Chicago, IL – Cubs Bricks & Ivy Ball