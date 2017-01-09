Cubs Announce New Dates on World Series Trophy Tour | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO
Chicago Baseball

Cubs Announce New Dates on World Series Trophy Tour

By James Neveau

    Getty Images

    The Chicago Cubs’ World Series championship trophy is making its way around the area as the team continues to celebrate their title, and the team has added more dates to the tour schedule.

    The trophy will be in Chicago over the weekend as the team holds its annual Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand Hotel. Fans will be able to take photos with the trophy throughout the event, and there will undoubtedly be long lines as the team’s biggest fan convention yet takes place.

    For fans in Illinois, a new date has been added to the list, as the Commissioner’s Trophy will be in Springfield, Illinois on Wed, Mar. 8. The venue and time have yet to be determined, but after a lengthy sojourn through Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, Michigan, and Arizona, the trophy will be back in the Land of Lincoln.

    Here is the full list of announced dates:

    Jan. 13-15: Cubs Convention, Chicago

    Jan. 21: South Bend, IN – South Bend Cubs’ Performance Center

    Jan. 21: South Bend, IN – Notre Dame Basketball Purcell Pavilion

    Feb. 10: Lincoln, NE – TBD

    Feb. 10: Omaha, NE – TBD

    Feb. 11: Council Bluffs, IA – TBD

    Feb. 20: St. Joseph, MI – TBD

    Feb. 20: Kalamazoo, MI – TBD

    Feb. 22: Mesa, AZ – Cactus League Lunch

    Feb. 25: Mesa, AZ – Sloan Park (Cubs spring training opener)

    Mar. 8: Springfield, IL – TBD

    Apr. 10: Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field (Cubs home opener)

    Apr. 19: Chicago, IL – Cubs Bricks & Ivy Ball

    Published 2 hours ago

