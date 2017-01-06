Cubs Announce 2017 Spring Training Reporting Dates

Ben Zobrist #18 and Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs score in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 25, 2016 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

With months of freezing temperatures still staring Chicago Cubs fans in the face, they could likely use a bit of good news today, and the team provided it by revealing when they will be reporting to spring training.

The defending World Series champions will begin preparing for their title defense on Tuesday, Feb. 14 as pitchers and catchers report to the team complex in Mesa, Arizona. They will then hold their first workout of the spring the next day on Feb. 15, according to a release by the Cubs.

Position players won’t have much longer to enjoy their winter off, as they’ll be reporting to camp on Friday, Feb. 17 and beginning workouts on Feb. 18.

The team will have a week’s worth of workouts before their first game of spring training, as they’ll take on the Oakland Athletics at Sloan Park and the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium on Feb. 25 in split-squad action.

For fans looking to get out to Arizona to catch the Cubs in action this spring (and to see the World Series trophy at Sloan Park, where it will reside through much of the Cactus League slate), tickets go on sale Saturday morning at 11 a.m.