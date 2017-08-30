Surgery For Chicago's Top Cop Went Smoothly, Hospital Says

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson is finally getting a new kidney in a transplant surgery at Rush University Medical Center. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski has the latest on the superintendent's condition. (Published 5 hours ago)

From all indications there were no complications in either surgery, the recipient or the donor. Father or son.

Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson is said to be as calm as when he and his son arrived at Rush Hospital early Wednesday morning. But likely not walking as easily.

Not yet.

The medical center's surgery update said everything went smoothly. Vital signs are stable and indicators are favorable.

Johnson faced the prospect of this day for most of his life. He told Mayor Rahm Emanuel about it when he was asked to lead the police department.

His command staff surrounding him when he suddenly began to faint in January---knew why.

When his son stepped up as a perfect match donor and doctors told both to get in better shape. They did.

"The support that my son and I have gotten is just unexpected and overwhelming and I don't think Webster's dictionary has the word in there yet to describe what we're feeling," Johnson said. "So thank you."