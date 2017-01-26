Chicago Fire Set to Host 2017 MLS All-Star Game: Report

The last few seasons have been rough for the Chicago Fire, but things are finally starting to look up as the team landed one of Major League Soccer’s biggest events.

According to a report from Danny Ecker of Crain’s Chicago Business, the Fire have been chosen to host this year’s MLS All-Star Game. Instead of playing the game at Toyota Park, the team’s home stadium in Bridgeview, the game will reportedly be contested at Soldier Field.

Soldier Field has been the host of a slew of soccer games over the last few years, including International Champion’s Cup, Copa America, and Gold Cup games, but this will be the first time that they will host the MLS All-Star Game.

Over the last several seasons, the game has pitted a team of MLS All-Stars against some of the biggest powerhouse clubs in Europe, with Arsenal FC providing the opposition last year and teams like Bayern Munich and Manchester United having played here in previous years.

The last time the Fire hosted the All-Star Game was in 2006, when they welcomed Chelsea FC to Toyota Park in Bridgeview.

The format of the game has yet to be determined, but the league is expected to host a slew of free fan events on the lakefront and in downtown in conjunction with the event when it’s announced next week.

The All-Star Game is one more bit of good news for a Fire franchise that has made some positive strides during the offseason. Following a lackluster finish to their 2016 MLS campaign, the Fire have started to reboot their roster, with their big move coming earlier this month as they acquired New York Red Bulls captain Dax McCarty in a trade.