Baconfest Chicago 2017 will be on Friday, March 31 and Saturday April 1 at the UIC Forum. Admission includes three hours of unlimited bacon splendor, up to 7 drink tickets, and a variety of other goodies. One of the event's featured chefs, Kevin Hickey, of the popular River North hotspot Bottlefork joined Marion Brooks with more to expect from the event.

Café 5: Baconfest Chicago Comes to UIC Forum This Weekend

It’s no secret: America has a love story with bacon. Now, from the classic to the trendy, Chicago chefs are turning the cured meat into art.

Baconfest Chicago will be held at the UIC Forum on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. The 9th annual food festival at 725 W. Roosevelt will feature over 150 top chefs and world-renowned restaurants for a unique showcase of “bacon talent.”

Foodies can enjoy unlimited tastings of bacon-filled dishes one of three time lunch or dinner event time options.

Tickets can be purchased at baconfestchicago.com, with a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Chef Kevin Hickey of Bottlefork restaurant in River North joined NBC 5’s Marion Brooks in Café 5 for a preview of the 2017 event, while sharing one of his favorite bacon-based recipes.

Al Pastor Bacon and Pineapple Skewers with Crunchy Tortilla

INGREDIENTS

4oz Orange Juice

2oz White Vinegar

1T Guajillo Chile Powder

IT Garlic, minced

1t Dried Oregano

1t Cumin

1ea Chipotle Chile

1/2ea Onion, chopped

1b Slab Bacon, 1.5 in. cubed

1C Pineapple, 1 in. cubed

1C Fried tortillas, crushed

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender, puree until smooth.

2. Place bacon in marinade and chill for two hours.

3. Spread bacon on a sheet pan and bake in the oven at 375 until hot and crispy (about 10-15 min.)

4. Place bacon and Pineapple on skewer.

5. Sprinkle with tortillas and serve.