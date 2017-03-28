Café 5 Recipe: Al Pastor Bacon and Pineapple Skewers with Crunchy Tortilla | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Café 5 Recipe: Al Pastor Bacon and Pineapple Skewers with Crunchy Tortilla

The 9th annual Baconfest Chicago comes to UIC Forum this Friday and Saturday

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Baconfest Chicago 2017 will be on Friday, March 31 and Saturday April 1 at the UIC Forum. Admission includes three hours of unlimited bacon splendor, up to 7 drink tickets, and a variety of other goodies. One of the event's featured chefs, Kevin Hickey, of the popular River North hotspot Bottlefork joined Marion Brooks with more to expect from the event.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    It’s no secret: America has a love story with bacon. Now, from the classic to the trendy, Chicago chefs are turning the cured meat into art. 

    Baconfest Chicago will be held at the UIC Forum on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. The 9th annual food festival at 725 W. Roosevelt will feature over 150 top chefs and world-renowned restaurants for a unique showcase of “bacon talent.” 

    Foodies can enjoy unlimited tastings of bacon-filled dishes one of three time lunch or dinner event time options. 

    Tickets can be purchased at baconfestchicago.com, with a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

    Chef Kevin Hickey of Bottlefork restaurant in River North joined NBC 5’s Marion Brooks in Café 5 for a preview of the 2017 event, while sharing one of his favorite bacon-based recipes.

    Al Pastor Bacon and Pineapple Skewers with Crunchy Tortilla

    INGREDIENTS

    • 4oz Orange Juice
    • 2oz White Vinegar 
    • 1T Guajillo Chile Powder
    • IT Garlic, minced
    • 1t Dried Oregano
    • 1t Cumin
    • 1ea Chipotle Chile
    • 1/2ea Onion, chopped
    • 1b Slab Bacon, 1.5 in. cubed
    • 1C Pineapple, 1 in. cubed
    • 1C Fried tortillas, crushed
    DIRECTIONS

    1. Combine all ingredients in a blender, puree until smooth.

    2. Place bacon in marinade and chill for two hours.

    3. Spread bacon on a sheet pan and bake in the oven at 375 until hot and crispy (about 10-15 min.)

    4. Place bacon and Pineapple on skewer.

    5. Sprinkle with tortillas and serve.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices