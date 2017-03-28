It’s no secret: America has a love story with bacon. Now, from the classic to the trendy, Chicago chefs are turning the cured meat into art.
Baconfest Chicago will be held at the UIC Forum on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1. The 9th annual food festival at 725 W. Roosevelt will feature over 150 top chefs and world-renowned restaurants for a unique showcase of “bacon talent.”
Foodies can enjoy unlimited tastings of bacon-filled dishes one of three time lunch or dinner event time options.
Tickets can be purchased at baconfestchicago.com, with a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to be donated to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Chef Kevin Hickey of Bottlefork restaurant in River North joined NBC 5’s Marion Brooks in Café 5 for a preview of the 2017 event, while sharing one of his favorite bacon-based recipes.
Al Pastor Bacon and Pineapple Skewers with Crunchy Tortilla
INGREDIENTS
- 4oz Orange Juice
- 2oz White Vinegar
- 1T Guajillo Chile Powder
- IT Garlic, minced
- 1t Dried Oregano
- 1t Cumin
- 1ea Chipotle Chile
- 1/2ea Onion, chopped
- 1b Slab Bacon, 1.5 in. cubed
- 1C Pineapple, 1 in. cubed
- 1C Fried tortillas, crushed
1. Combine all ingredients in a blender, puree until smooth.
2. Place bacon in marinade and chill for two hours.
3. Spread bacon on a sheet pan and bake in the oven at 375 until hot and crispy (about 10-15 min.)
4. Place bacon and Pineapple on skewer.
5. Sprinkle with tortillas and serve.