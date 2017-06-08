ORCHARD PARK, NY - CIRCA 2010: In this handout photo provided by the NFL, James Hardy of the Buffalo Bills poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

The body of former NFL wide receiver James Hardy III was reportedly found in the in an Indiana river near Fort Wayne on Wednesday, officials said.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office announced that Hardy's body was identified Thursday afternoon after being found in the Maumee River, according to NBC’s Fort Wayne affiliate. Hardy's body was found lodged in a logjam at the Hosey Dam along the river around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. An employee with the Fort Wayne water filtration plant made the discovery while he was making rounds, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.

Hardy, who played for the Buffalo Bills for two seasons in a brief NFL career, was a standout football player at Indiana University and played high school football in the Fort Wayne area, according to the report.

Check back for details on this developing story.