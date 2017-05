A body was found in a Chicago park's lagoon Wednesday morning on the city's West Side, police confirmed.

The body, which is unidentified, was found in a lagoon in Columbus Park in the Austin neighborhood about 9:34 a.m., police said.

The park is in the 500 block of South Central at 9:34 a.m.

The police Marine Unit and Area North detectives are at the scene investigating.