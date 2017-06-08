At least one person was killed and another left in "grave" condition after a fire consumed two trailers in suburban Oak Lawn early Thursday morning.

At Least 1 Killed in Deadly Oak Lawn Fire

According to authorities, the fire broke out at the manufactured housing community at 90th and Cicero just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters found one man injured outside a trailer and a second man was pulled out from inside another trailer, Oak Lawn's fire chief said.

Both men were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed one person later died, but further information wasn't immediately known.

Neighbors reported hearing a man screaming for help inside one of the trailers as the blaze broke out.

"I couldn't do anything," said neighbor Tryston Radtke. "I tried to put my jacket over my head and go in through the deck to get through the fence but I couldn't get through. It was too hot."

Before firefighters arrived, another group of neighbors ran around the back of the burning mobile homes where they said they could see a man trapped in flames.

"He was saying, 'Help me,' repeatedly, 'I'm burning alive,'" said neighbor Gissel Madero.

But the flames were too intense, the residents said.

"It's something I will never forget," Radtke said. "Him screaming for help."

One area resident said there had been a birthday celebration at one of the trailers Wednesday night.



Fire investigators were at the scene Thursday morning but the cause of the fire remained unknown.

It is the second fatal blaze at the mobile home park in one month, according to reports.

The right northbound lane of Cicero remained closed Thursday morning as the investigation continued.

Check back for details on this developing story.