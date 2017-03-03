Arson Fire Started by Homeless Woman Damages Aurora Home

A “minor” fire started by a homeless woman damaged a west suburban home Tuesday morning in Aurora, authorities said.

At 5:16 a.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call from a resident of a single-story home in the 400 block of North Elmwood Drive, according to the Aurora Fire Department.

Small flames showing from several exterior areas of the house were quickly extinguished by 22 firefighters, fire officials said. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was arson, according to the Aurora police. The homeless woman who started it was once related to someone living in the home. Laurine Ross, 50, was charged with aggravated arson and arson.

Damage to the home was estimated at $2,000, the fire department said.