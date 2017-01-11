The Chicago Archdiocese has announced two of its schools will close this year.

St. Joseph School, in Homewood, and St. Louis de Montfort School, in Oak Lawn, will not reopen for the 2017-2018 school year due to "declining enrollment and financial difficulties over the past several years." Both schools will officially close on June 30.

St. Joseph School currently has 64 students while St. Louis de Montfort School has 133 students.

"Despite best efforts to restore the schools to viability, finances and enrollment have not improved," the archdiocese said in a statement.

The archdiocese said it plans to work with the affected families to find alternatives for the students attending both schools.

"The Archdiocese of Chicago remains committed to providing strong Catholic schools throughout Cook and Lake Counties," the statement read. "The Archdiocese is engaged in a thoughtful process to plan for the future and is diligently working to ensure that every Catholic school is strong, vital and sustainable.