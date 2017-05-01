Plane From Chicago Makes Emergency Landing at DuPage Airport | NBC Chicago
Plane From Chicago Makes Emergency Landing at DuPage Airport

Video from the plane was posted to social media, showing smoke in the cabin

    A SkyWest Airlines flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Cedar Rapids made an emergency landing Monday morning after smoke was seen in the cabin. Sky 5 footage shows the scene at DuPage Airport, where the emergency landing was made. 

    A SkyWest Airlines flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Cedar Rapids made an emergency landing Monday morning after smoke was seen in the cabin.

    SkyWest Flight 2936, operating as American Eagle, was diverted to DuPage Airport after reports of smoke in the cockpit, the airline confirmed Monday. 

    "The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally," the airline said in a statement. "Mechanics will inspect the aircraft and we are working to help passengers resume their travels as quickly as possible."

    Video from the plane was posted to social media, showing smoke in the cabin.  

    Video from passenger Nick Ludwig shows the cabin of a Skywest flight from Chicago before it made an emergency landing at DuPage Airport. 

    Photo credit: Nick Ludwig

    The flight landed at DuPage Airport in West Chicago just before 10 a.m. 

    No injuries were reported. 

    Check back for details on this developing story. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

