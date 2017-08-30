We’re not worthy.

Chicago officials announced Wednesday Alice Cooper will open Millennium Park’s free showing of "Wayne's World" next week.

Coop at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

Cooper introduce the film and discuss his cameo before the screening, city officials said.

“Wayne’s World” stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as two goofy musicians in Aurora, Illinois with their own television show. The movie is a 90s comedy classic with a special place in the heart of Illinoisians. It originated as a Saturday Night Live skit.

Cooper invites Wayne and Garth backstage after a concert where they grovel on their knees exclaiming “we’re not worth!”

The film recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.