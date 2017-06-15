77-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in West Englewood

A 77-year old man was shot and killed in the 6800 block of South Hermitage on Thursday evening, Chicago Police said.

The man, who has not been identified by police, standing outside when a light colored sedan drove past and fired shots, police said. The victim was struck in the head by a gunshot, and he was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Chicago Police, the victim was not the intended target of the shooting, which took place on Thursday afternoon. Police are still investigating the crime.