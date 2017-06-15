77-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in West Englewood | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

77-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in West Englewood

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    77-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in West Englewood
    Getty Images

    A 77-year old man was shot and killed in the 6800 block of South Hermitage on Thursday evening, Chicago Police said.

    The man, who has not been identified by police, standing outside when a light colored sedan drove past and fired shots, police said. The victim was struck in the head by a gunshot, and he was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    According to Chicago Police, the victim was not the intended target of the shooting, which took place on Thursday afternoon. Police are still investigating the crime.  

    Published 36 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices