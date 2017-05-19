A west suburban man appeared in court Friday after being charged with hitting his mother “repeatedly” in the face with an ax the day before Mother's Day, prosecutors announced.

John Flick, 57, of the 4200 block of Earlston Road in Downers Grove, was ordered held in lieu of $500,000 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery to a senior by Judge Joseph Bugos.

Prosecutors say the victim's daughter discovered lacerations on her mother’s face and head when she came to visit on Mother’s Day. The daughter then contacted the Downers Grove Police Department which began an investigation leading police to charge Flick for the injuries to his mother.

Prosecutors say on May 13, Flick returned the home he shared with his mother and “repeatedly hit his mother about the head and face with an ax.”

“Domestic violence can take many forms and is not confined to spousal abuse,” Berlin said. “The allegations in this case however, are truly sickening. The very idea that someone would attack another human being with an ax, let alone their own mother, is shocking.”

Flick’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 12 in front of Judge Liam Brennan.