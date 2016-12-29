Chicago native and Chi-Town Rising headliner Sir the Baptist talks to NBC 5's Alex Maragos about his local roots, the story behind his name and what to expect on Saturday. (Published 15 minutes ago)

Get to Know Chi-Town Rising Headliner Sir the Baptist

Chicago native and award-winning hip-hop artist Sir the Baptist is headlining the second annual New Year's Eve celebration, Chi-Town Rising.

The 29-year old is performing alongside American Indie Pop band Saint Motel.

Here are five things to know about the up-and-coming hip-hop artist Sir the Baptist.

1. Sir the Baptist, legally named William James Stokes, grew up near the South Side of Chicago in Bronzeville.

2. His father was a preacher and his mother was a missionary, which led to the name Sir the Baptist. Inspired by John the Baptist in the Bible, Stokes wanted to be the voice of Chicago at a time when there was negativivity and negative music.

3. Sir the Baptist has been singing hip-hop full time for a year and a half. His first job was working with an adversting agency in Chicago. He then left the agency and became a Lyft driver. Sir the Baptist said he applied his experience driving Lyft to his music.

4. Sir the Baptist opened-up for artists like Beyonce in 2015.

5. His goal for 2017 is to show everyone what the world of hip-hop looks like. Sir the Baptist wants to make sure people are listening to better versions of the genre.

Chi-Town rising musical performances begin at 8 p.m. Saturday. The NBC 5 broadcast will begin at 11:08 p.m. airing on over 40 NBC affiliates in the ocuntdown to midnight.