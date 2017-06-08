4 Kids Among 8 Hurt in Lake Shore Drive Crash | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

4 Kids Among 8 Hurt in Lake Shore Drive Crash

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. in Chicago’s Loop, on southbound Lake Shore Drive near the Balbo exit

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Network Video Productions

    Four children were among eight people injured in a two-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive in downtown Chicago late Wednesday night.

    The crash happened just after 11 p.m. in Chicago’s Loop, in the 700 block of southbound Lake Shore Drive near the Balbo exit.

    Police said four children were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, two adults were taken to Stroger Hospital and two other adults were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

    Police said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, but fire officials reported two people transported from the scene were listed in critical condition.

    Published 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices