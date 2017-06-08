4 Kids Among 8 Hurt in Lake Shore Drive Crash

Four children were among eight people injured in a two-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive in downtown Chicago late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. in Chicago’s Loop, in the 700 block of southbound Lake Shore Drive near the Balbo exit.

Police said four children were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, two adults were taken to Stroger Hospital and two other adults were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Police said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, but fire officials reported two people transported from the scene were listed in critical condition.