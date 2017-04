The "immersive, 3-D experience" that is the Rolling Stones exhibition at Navy Pier will open to the public this weekend.

It features 500 rare items, including some of the band's cherished instruments, onstage and offstage clothes, handwritten lyric books, person diaries, recordings, unseen film and photos and more.

Take a 360-degree sneak peek inside below. Click around or rotate your screen for the full experience.