3 Injured in Crash Involving CTA Bus on Chicago's South Side

Three people were injured after a crash involving three vehicles, including a CTA bus, on Chicago's South Side early Sunday.

The crash occurred around 3:44 a.m. near the intersection of E. 95th St. and S. Stony Island Ave. near the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood, according to police.

A white Honda Accord was traveling southbound on S. Stony Island Ave. when it collided with a Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on E. 95th St., authorities said. The Toyota then struck a CTA bus.

Three men, whose ages were unknown, were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Citations were pending early Sunday.