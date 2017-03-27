Vulgar graffiti was spray-painted on nearly two dozen cars near a McHenry County apartment complex, police announced Monday.

The vandalism occurred in the 1300 block of Cunat Court in Lake in the Hills sometime between Saturday night and Sunday, police said.

Police originally thought it was just a few vehicles that had been damaged, but later reported that 23 cars had been tagged with spray-painted curse words.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the crime to contact the Lake in the Hills Police Department’s non-emergency line at 847-658-5676.