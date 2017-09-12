See the 2018 Schedules for the Cubs and White Sox

Baseball season is going to start off a bit different next year, according to a recent announcement from Major League Baseball.

In revealing the tentative 2018 schedule for teams, MLB revealed all teams, including the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, will open on the same day, weather permitting, for the first time in 50 years.

The Cubs and White Sox will also both open their season on the road next year.

It’s a season that will start earlier than ever before – March 29.

Click here for a bigger version of the tentative 2018 Cubs schedule.

Click here for a bigger version of the tentative 2018 White Sox schedule.