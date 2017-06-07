Three juvenile boys were charged with shooting at Chicago police officers from inside a stolen vehicle on the city’s West Side this week.

A 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-olds were each charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police allege the three shot at officers from inside a vehicle just after 8 p.m. Monday on the 3100 block of West 13th Street. No officer was hit by the gunfire but the trio led police on a brief chase before being taken into custody, according to a statement from the police department.

The vehicle they were in had been reported stolen in a vehicular hijacking in Forest Park a day earlier, authorities said.

The 12-year-old boy was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and one 17-year-old faces a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

They are expected to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.