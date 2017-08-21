10-Year-Old Boy With Autism Found Walking on Eisenhower: ISP - NBC Chicago
10-Year-Old Boy With Autism Found Walking on Eisenhower: ISP

    Illinois State Police
    Jordan Smith

    The Department of Child and Family Services was investigating Monday after a 10-year-old boy with autism was found alone on the Eisenhower Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

    Police found the child, who said his name is Jordan Smith, about 5 p.m. on I-290 walking westbound at Ashland Avenue in Chicago. The boy’s grandmother arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital where he had been taken to be checked for injury shortly after, police said.

    The boy was wearing a red and white shirt, green pants and black shoes. He is about four feet tall and 60 pounds.

    The grandmother, who is the child’s legal guardian, is talking with DCFS, police said.

    State police said it was too early to determine if charges would be filed.

    A spokeswoman for DCFS could not confirm the organization was investigating.


