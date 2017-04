Navy Pier To Offer Free Rides on Centennial Wheel Wednesday

Come one, come all, for a ride on the Centennial Wheel.

The first 1,500 guests at Chicago's iconic ferris wheel will be able to take a complimentary spin Wednesday.

Navy Pier is offering "People's Pier" throughout the year, where on select Wednesdays, guests can ride the Centennial Wheel for free.

When: Wednesday, April 26, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Pier Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

The Centennial Wheel opened last May as part of Navy Pier's 100th anniversary celebration. The 200-foot tall wheel holds 400 passengers per ride - 50 feet taller than the previous ferris wheel.