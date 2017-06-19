A month after a changes to the board at Whole Foods, Amazon announced its plan to buy the grocer for $13.7 billion.

Amazon to Buy Whole Foods for Almost $14 Billion

Analysts predict big changes for grocers following Amazon’s surprise purchase of Whole Foods, NBC News reported.

But they also say there is a clear winner here: Shoppers.

"This was a very exciting announcement because I think consumers will be the ones to benefit," said Lindsay Sakraida, director of content marketing at DealNews.

She predicts competitors will improve pricing, loyalty promotions and other inducements to try to keep customers from defecting to Amazon for pantry staples, dry goods and even fresh food.



