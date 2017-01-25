McDonald’s to Give Away 10,000 Bottles of Big Mac Sauce | NBC Chicago
McDonald’s to Give Away 10,000 Bottles of Big Mac Sauce

    Attention, Big Mac lovers.

    On Thursday, Jan. 26, McDonald’s will give away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac sauce to celebrate its new Grand Mac and Mac Jr. sizes.

    The twists on the popular menu item -- which features two patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame bun – offer an even larger and slightly smaller option for diners, McDonald's said.

    To get your bottle of Big Mac sauce, head to a participating location around the country and say, "There’s a Big Mac for that."

    The giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

