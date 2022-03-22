Thunderstorms, Snow Showers and Below-Average Temps All Possible in Chicago Area This Week

Tuesday brought sporadic rain to the Chicago area, but that’s just the start of a chaotic weather week that could see thunderstorms, snow and below-average temperatures as spring gets underway.

The slow-moving system is currently bringing waves of rain through the area, and will continue to do so through at least Wednesday evening, according to forecast models.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the upper-50s or even the low-60s in the area, but rain is expected at different times throughout the day.

On Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours, there is a possibility that some thunderstorms could develop in the area, although severe weather is not expected in the Chicago area, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Thursday will still see a mix of clouds and sun, but a different threat could emerge thanks to cooler temperatures. Forecast models indicate that an occasional mix of rain and snow could fall, and some locations could even see periods of all snow thanks to heavier precipitation events dragging down colder air from the higher levels of the atmosphere.

Thursday will also see much cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

As if that weren’t enough, Friday evening could see another weather system scoot by the area, giving the region another chance of rain or snow showers.

Fortunately, no real accumulation is expected from that system, but the cooler temperatures that will mark the end of the work week are expected to continue into the weekend, with highs in the lower-40s on both Saturday and Sunday.