Mother's Day Weather: Chilly, Rainy Weekend Ahead For Chicago Area

Mother's Day weekend weather across the Chicago area starts sunny and chilly before clouds increase, setting the stage for a rainy couple days with peeks of sunshine at times in portions of the area.

Saturday begins sunny and quite chilly in the morning, then skies become overcast through the afternoon. Showers are expected to develop late Saturday evening in far west and southwest Chicago-area counties, and light to moderate rain likely will develop overnight across the area.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Saturday high temperatures range from the upper 40s to low 50s along the lakefront and mid-to-upper 50s inland. Far southwestern counties could see low 60s.

Mother's Day on Sunday kicks off with overcast skies. Expect light rain north of Chicago and moderate rain south of the city, ending in the early afternoon.

Initial rain totals range from a quarter- to half-inch in northern areas to an inch or more south of I-80.

Clouds may break for partial sun later in the afternoon, but the day will be windy and chilly. High temperatures range from the upper 40s to low 50s.

This is a developing system. Download the NBC Chicago app for the latest forecast.