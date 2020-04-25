Chilly, Rainy Start to Weekend on Tap for Chicago Area

The weekend will get off to a chilly and rainy start for the Chicago area, as below average temperatures and moderate-to-heavy rainfall are on tap for Saturday.

Area residents can expect to see off-and-on showers throughout the day, with occasionally heavy downpours possible in some areas, according to forecast models.

The south and southwest suburbs could potentially be hardest hit by the rain, with several counties, including LaSalle County, currently under a flood watch. Those areas could see up to 2-to-3 inches of rain by the end of the day, causing flooding concerns in low-lying areas and near creeks and streams.

High temperatures will be well below normal on Saturday, reaching the upper-40s in Chicago and the low-50s elsewhere.

The rain will finally come to an end in the overnight hours, and clearing skies and warmer temperatures will be the order of the day Sunday. Temperatures will be below average, with highs in the mid-50s in Chicago, but some suburbs could see the mercury climb back up to the 60-degree mark as a warming trend begins area-wide.

Temperatures Monday will be even warmer, climbing into the mid-to-upper 60s, and highs are expected to remain in the 60s throughout the work week.