Chicago Weather: Severe Storms Possible Overnight and Into Friday Morning

Some parts of the Chicago area saw more than three inches of rain on Thursday, but that’s just the first dose of what could be a wet stretch of weather throughout the region.

According to current forecast models, rain will continue to hang around for most of the next week, with the threat of severe weather presenting itself through the start of the weekend.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Overnight Thursday and into Friday, showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up across the area, with some of those storms potentially approaching severe limits Friday morning and into the morning commute.

The main threats with the storms will be high winds, some hail, and most importantly, lots and lots of rain, with flash flood watches currently in effect for Livingston, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties through Saturday morning.

High temperatures will climb into the low-80s through most of the area, and the region will continue to follow that pattern over the coming days.

More rain is expected to develop on Friday night, with a “marginal” threat of severe weather covering most of northern Illinois. That threat will continue on Saturday, according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, and residents are urged to keep a close eye on the forecast in coming days.