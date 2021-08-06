Tokyo Olympics Day 15 in Pictures Follow your favorite sports and athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and see all of the top moments from the fifteenth day of competition. Published August 6, 2021 • Updated on August 7, 2021 at 12:40 am Published August 6, 2021 • Updated on August 7, 2021 at 12:40 am MORE PHOTOS KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's Nelly Korda celebrates after winning the gold medal in round 4 of the Women's Golf Individual Stroke Play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan on Aug. 7, 2021. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's Nelly Korda celebrates after winning the gold medal in round 4 of the Women's Golf Individual Stroke Play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan on Aug. 7, 2021. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty ImagesKevin Durant celebrates with the flag after Team USA's victory in the Men's Basketball Final between France and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Aug. 7, 2021. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's players celebrate their victory at the end of the Men's Basketball Final between France and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Aug. 7, 2021. THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty ImagesUSA's players celebrate their win in the Men's Basketball Final between France and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Aug. 7, 2021. AP Photo/Eric GayFrance's Evan Fournier (10) drives past United States' Jrue Holiday (12) during the Men's Basketball gold medal game at the 2020 Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. AP Photo/Andy WongNelly Korda, of the United States, plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the final round of the Women's Golf event at the 2020 Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan. AP Photo/Dmitri LovetskyBrandon Loschiavo of Team United States competes in Men's Diving 10-Meter Platform Semifinal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTeam United States competes during the Group All-Around Qualification for Rhythmic Gymnastics on day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesGold medalist Peres Jepchirchir of Team Kenya, silver medalist Brigid Kosgei of Team Kenya and bronze medalist Molly Seidel of Team United States pose for photos after finishing the Women's Marathon Final on day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Aug. 7, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesMolly Seidel of Team United States reacts after winning the bronze medal in the Women's Marathon Final on day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Aug. 7, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty ImagesPeres Jepchirchir of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the Women's Marathon at Sapporo Odori Park on day 15 during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Sapporo, Japan. Lintao Zhang/Getty ImagesPeres Jepchirchir of Team Kenya, Eunice Chebichii Chumba of Team Bahrain, Molly Seidel of Team United States, Brigid Kosgei of Team Kenya and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Team Israel compete in the Women's Marathon Final on day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club on Aug. 7, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan.