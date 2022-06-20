Report: Kyrie Irving, Nets at impasse in talks about his future originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kyrie Irving's time in Brooklyn could be coming to an end.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Monday morning that talks between Irving and the Nets regarding the point guard's future have "gone stagnant." Charania added that the existing "impasse" between the two sides has cleared the way for Irving to consider free agency.

Should the Irving-Nets marriage come to end, the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are expected to be among the interested teams in the seven-time All-Star, according to Charania.

Irving, 30, has a June 29 deadline to make a decision on his $36.9 million player option for next season. If he opts out, Irving would be eligible for a five-year, $240 million extension from Brooklyn. If he opts in, the Nets could extend him for a maximum of four years, $196 million.

After the Nets' first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics, Irving said he didn't "really plan on going anywhere." But it doesn't seem like Brooklyn is comfortable making a long-term pact with Irving. The New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield even reported as much last month, writing that the Nets are "outright unwilling" to give Irving a long-term extension.

Since joining the Nets along with Kevin Durant in the summer of 2019, Irving hasn't proven to be a reliable player. From injuries to midseason sabbaticals and a COVID-19 vaccine refusal, Irving has missed 123 of the Nets' 226 regular-season games over his first three seasons with the team.