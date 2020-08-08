Northern Illinois Football Season Off as MAC Votes to Postpone Fall Sports

The Mid-American Conference has announced the postponement of all of its scheduled fall sporting events, including football games, the conference announced in a statement Saturday.

According to the statement, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball are all impacted by the decision, which was reached by the Council of Presidents amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

All of those sports could potentially be contested in the spring semester, according to the conference.

The decision impacts several area schools, including Northern Illinois University in DeKalb and Ball State University in Muncie.

The decision comes as numerous conferences have announced that they will shift to conference-only schedules for football and other sports this fall, including the Big Ten, the SEC and the ACC. Reports began circulating Saturday that the Big Ten was considering moving its football season to the spring, but no official decision has been made in that regard.