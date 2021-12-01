MLB Free Agency: Cubs Make Splash, Signing Pitcher Marcus Stroman to Deal

The Chicago Cubs haven’t been an active team in MLB free agency in recent winters, but they’ve made a major splash, signing free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman to a three-year contract.

Stroman, one of the most highly sought after pitchers on the market, broke the news himself, posting to his Twitter account Wednesday that he had agreed to sign on the North Side:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He then followed it up with another tweet explaining the decision:

Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities. Culture and passion everywhere. Beyond excited to pitch in front one of the best fan bases in all of sports. Thank you to everyone in the city for the warm welcome. I can feel it. Let’s get to work! @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 1, 2021

“Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities. Culture and passion everywhere,” he said. “Beyond excited to pitch in front of one of the best fan bases in all of sports. Thank you to everyone in the city for the warm welcome. I can feel it. Let’s get to work!”

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but the Cubs confirmed that they had signed Stroman to a three-year pact. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it's deal worth $71 million, with a variety of incentives and escalators:

Marcus Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million contract with the Chicago Cubs that includes an opt out after the second season, sources tell ESPN. He’ll make $25 million in 2022, $25 million in 2023 and $21 million in 2024. It includes $2M escalators for 160 IP in ‘22 and ‘23. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 2, 2021

Passan reports that the deal has an opt-out clause after the second season.

Earlier in the day, reports of escalating discussions between the two sides came out, starting with 670 the Score's Matt Spiegel:

Have heard now from 2 different sources that the Cubs and Marcus Stroman are hot and heavy in discussion right now. Would absolutely love that signing. — M@ (@MattSpiegel670) December 1, 2021

Stroman started 33 games for the New York Mets last season, posting a 10-13 record with a 3.02 ERA. He struck out 158 batters in 179 innings, and had a WHIP of 1.15 on the season.

Stroman will likely represent the biggest contract the Cubs have given out since the 2017 offseason, when they brought in starting pitcher Yu Darvish on a six-year deal. He marks the second high-profile starter the Cubs have brought in this offseason, joining pitcher Wade Miley, whom the Cubs claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.