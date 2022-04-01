La'eeb Announced as Official Mascot for FIFA World Cup 2022

Meet the FIFA World Cup 2022 Offical Mascot: La'eeb!

An Arabic word, La'eeb describes a "super-skilled player" that "encourages everyone to believe in themselves as 'Now is All.'"

He's come from the mascot-verse full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to everyone!



Introducing: La'eeb - the #FIFAWorldCup Qatar 2022 Official Mascot pic.twitter.com/RrEA6iS6t4 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2022

The mascot was unveiled during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw, which took place Friday night in Doha.

“We are delighted to unveil La’eeb as the Official Mascot for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world," tournament official Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi said at the event. "He comes from the mascot-verse – a place that is indescribable. We encourage everyone to imagine what it looks like.”

He added: “We are sure fans everywhere will love this fun and playful character. La’eeb will play a vital role as we engage fans young and old in Qatar’s FIFA World Cup experience."

La'eeb, who has attended previous FIFA World Cup tournaments, will serve as a positive addition with a joyful spirit for fans of all ages.

The World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18.