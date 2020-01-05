Dylan Sikura Scores 1st Career NHL Goal vs. Red Wings

Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Sikura took the ice for the 44th time in his NHL career on Sunday night, and in the second period of the game against the Detroit Red Wings, he did something that he had never done before.

He scored an NHL goal.

With the Blackhawks trailing 2-1, Sikura was skating in the face-off dot when he collected a rebound off of an Erik Gustafsson shot and fired the puck home to knot the game at 2-2:

The goal is the first of Sikura’s NHL career, and his teammates mobbed him in celebration, with Gustafsson lifting him up and defenseman Connor Murphy grabbed the puck out of the net.

Sikura had notched 13 career assists prior to Sunday’s game, but it took him 61 shots on goal to finally get on the board.