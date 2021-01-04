Chicago Blackhawks Announce 2021 Training Camp Roster

The Chicago Blackhawks announced their 41-man training camp roster on Monday, with the team setting its eyes on the start of the regular season next week.

While the usual stars like Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith are naturally on the list, the key roster battles will be contested by some of the young prospects on the list, including Andrei Altybarmakian, Philipp Kurashev, Pius Suter, Nicolas Beaudin and Wyatt Kalynuk.

Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook and forward prospect Evan Barratt were listed as “unfit to practice” by the team ahead of their first workout Monday. Their status for the start of the regular season is unclear at this time.

Carl Soderberg, the Blackhawks’ new acquisition at center, was unable to participate in the first workout as he continues to work through immigration documentation issues. The Blackhawks say that the forward will join the team “at a later date.”

Here is the full roster:

Forwards –

Andrei Altybarmakian, Ryan Carpenter, Matej Chalupa, Alex DeBrincat, Mackenzie Entwistle, Brandon Hagel, Matthew Highmore, Mattias Janmark, Reese Johnson, David Kampf, Patrick Kane, Dominik Kubalik, Philipp Kurashev, Cam Morrison, Brandon Pirri, John Quenneville, Andrew Shaw, Tim Soderlund, Dylan Strome, Pius Suter, Michal Teply, Lucas Wallmark

Defensemen –

Nicolas Beaudin, Adam Boqvist, Lucas Carlsson, Calvin de Haan, Wyatt Kalynuk, Duncan Keith, Michael Krutil, Chad Krys, Anton Lindholm, Ian Mitchell, Connor Murphy, Alec Regula, Nick Seeler, Nikita Zadorov

Goaltenders –

Collin Delia, Kevin Lankinen, Cale Morris, Malcolm Subban, Matthew Tomkins

The Blackhawks have plenty of questions to answer both at their forward position, as they’ll have to somehow persevere through the loss of Kirby Dach and Jonathan Toews, and at goaltender, where Delia, Lankinen and Subban will likely compete for starting reps after the departure of Corey Crawford.

Training camp will run through early next week, with no preseason games, and then the regular season will get underway on Jan. 13 when the Blackhawks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.