Blackhawks Reportedly Sign Defenseman Ian Mitchell to Entry Level Deal

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to an entry-level contract with top prospect Ian Mitchell.
The move was first reported by Barstool Sports, and was later reported by The Athletic’s Scott Powers.
Mitchell, a 2017 second round draft pick of the Blackhawks, has spent the last three seasons serving as a key member of the University of Denver’s blue line. In 36 games last season, Mitchell racked up 10 goals and 22 assists, with 16 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating.
There had been some concern that Mitchell would return to college for his senior season, but those concerns appear to be over as the blue liner will look to earn a spot on the Blackhawks’ roster.
The Blackhawks have a glut of young defensemen on their roster, with Lucas Carlsson, Adam Boqvist and Nicolas Beaudin all on entry-level contracts for next season. Dennis Gilbert, Alec Regula and Chad Krys are all on ELC’s as well, giving the team a slew of options to choose from as they fill out their roster for the 2020-21 season.