Ian Mitchell

Blackhawks Reportedly Sign Defenseman Ian Mitchell to Entry Level Deal

BUFFALO, NY – APRIL 11: Ian Mitchell #15 of the Denver Pioneers skates during a game against the Massachusetts Minutemen during game two of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Frozen Four Championship semifinal at the KeyBank Center on April 11, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. The Minutemen won 4-3 in overtime to advance to the title game Saturday night. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to an entry-level contract with top prospect Ian Mitchell.

The move was first reported by Barstool Sports, and was later reported by The Athletic’s Scott Powers.

Mitchell, a 2017 second round draft pick of the Blackhawks, has spent the last three seasons serving as a key member of the University of Denver’s blue line. In 36 games last season, Mitchell racked up 10 goals and 22 assists, with 16 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating.

Sports

Michal Teply 47 mins ago

Blackhawks Sign Forward Michal Teply to Entry-Level Contract

Major League Baseball 17 hours ago

30 MLB Players Sign on for the Show Video Game Tournament

There had been some concern that Mitchell would return to college for his senior season, but those concerns appear to be over as the blue liner will look to earn a spot on the Blackhawks’ roster.

The Blackhawks have a glut of young defensemen on their roster, with Lucas Carlsson, Adam Boqvist and Nicolas Beaudin all on entry-level contracts for next season. Dennis Gilbert, Alec Regula and Chad Krys are all on ELC’s as well, giving the team a slew of options to choose from as they fill out their roster for the 2020-21 season.

This article tagged under:

Ian MitchellChicago BlackhawksAdam BoqvistChad Krys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us