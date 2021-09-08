2021-22 NHL Schedule: League Flip-Flops Blackhawks Games vs. Sharks, Kings

The Chicago Blackhawks had a minor tweak made to their 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday, as the league flip-flopped dates for a pair of teams from the Pacific Division.

According to a press release from the NHL, the April 12 game between the Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks will now be played on April 14 at the United Center.

The April 14 game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Blackhawks at the United Center has also been moved up by two days to April 12, according to the league.

No specific reasoning was given for the move.

The NHL released its schedule earlier this year, with the caveat that the league’s decision on whether or not to participate in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing would impact whether that schedule would have to change.

With the league opting to play in the Olympics, the schedule has remained largely the same, but the NHL made several tweaks to the schedule on Wednesday, including several games involving the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks, among other clubs.

The league’s full schedule can be found on its website.