Photos: Chicago Bears Fans Brave Frigid Temperatures at Soldier Field

With subzero wind chills, the Chicago Bears took on the Buffalo Bills Saturday at Soldier Field, and fans bundled up to brave the cold conditions.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: An aerial view of Soldier Field before the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Fans tailgate prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 24: Chicago Bears fans look on in action during a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears on December 24, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Dante Pettis #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a touchdown with fans during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Chicago Bears

