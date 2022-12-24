Photos: Chicago Bears Fans Brave Frigid Temperatures at Soldier Field Published 26 mins ago • Updated 26 mins ago With subzero wind chills, the Chicago Bears took on the Buffalo Bills Saturday at Soldier Field, and fans bundled up to brave the cold conditions. 9 photos 1/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: An aerial view of Soldier Field before the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) 2/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Fans tailgate prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) 3/9 CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 24: Chicago Bears fans look on in action during a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears on December 24, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 4/9 5/9 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 24: Dante Pettis #18 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a touchdown with fans during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) 6/9 7/9 8/9 9/9 This article tagged under: Chicago Bears More Photo Galleries Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos See Inside the Soon-to-Open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Messi, Argentina Advances to World Cup Final: Photos