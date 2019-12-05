Cowboys vs. Bears: Week 14 in Photos Published at 10:14 pm on December 5, 2019 Published at 10:14 pm on December 5, 2019 The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys did battle in a Week 14 showdown at Soldier Field. 7 photos 1/7 CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 05: Chicago Bears tight end J.P. Holtz (81) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys on December 05, 2019 in Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 2/7 CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 05: Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reacts to a play in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys on December 05, 2019 in Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 3/7 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears congratulates quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 on a touch down in the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 4/7 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Wide receiver Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) 5/7 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Wide receiver Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 6/7 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: A young fan of the Chicago Bears looks on during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) 7/7 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 05: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears signals to his team before a play in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on December 05, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) This article tagged under: Mitchell TrubiskyChicago BearsDallas CowboysMatt NagyJP Holtz 0 More Photo Galleries Chiefs vs. Bears: Week 16 in Photos Elfie Time? Elf Takes Selfies on ‘Chicago Today’ Need Holiday Fashion Inspo? Try These Party-Ready Looks Holiday Decorations Across the Chicago Area