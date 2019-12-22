Akiem Hicks

Akiem Hicks Ruled Out for Bears Ahead of Showdown With Chiefs

Hicks was activated from injured reserve prior to the Bears' Week 15 loss to the Packers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 15: Akiem Hicks #96 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears ruled out defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night because of a dislocated left elbow.

The move announced Saturday could signal the end of the season for Hicks, who returned from injured reserve and played through pain in a loss at Green Bay last week that helped knock the Bears out of the running for a playoff spot. He was hurt in the loss against Oakland in London on Oct. 6.

Chicago (7-7) is trying to avoid a losing record after winning the NFC North at 12-4 last year. The Bears finish the season at Minnesota next week.

