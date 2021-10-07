Chicago Baseball

White Sox vs. Astros

White Sox vs. Astros: Start Times Announced for Potential Games 4, 5 in Series

Major League Baseball has announced start times for Games 4 and 5 of the American League Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros.

If the two teams require the games in the best-of-five series, Game 4 would start at 2:37 p.m. Central time at Guaranteed Rate Field, the league says. The game will air on FS1.

If the other ALDS series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox has already wrapped up, then the game between Houston and Chicago would move to 6:07 p.m., the league says.

Game 5 would be set for Wednesday in Houston. First pitch is scheduled for 8:07 p.m. Central time for that game, but if the Rays-Red Sox series has wrapped up, then that time would move up to 7:07 p.m.

Here are the start times for the remaining four games in the series:

Game 2: Friday, 1:07 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, 7:07 p.m.

Game 4*: Monday, 2:37 p.m./6:07 p.m.

Game 5*: Wednesday, 8:07 p.m./7:07 p.m.

*= if necessary

